GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33, 250,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 279% from the average session volume of 65,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 809.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 445,048 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,530,000.

GX Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

