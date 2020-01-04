GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Receives GBX 340 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 340 ($4.47).

Several research analysts have weighed in on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get GYM Group alerts:

Shares of GYM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 294 ($3.87). The company had a trading volume of 109,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,318. The firm has a market cap of $406.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.26. GYM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 302.63 ($3.98).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.