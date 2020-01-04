HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.07.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.94. 1,191,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,876. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $150.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,562,000 after buying an additional 907,658 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

