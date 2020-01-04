Head to Head Comparison: Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) versus Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Merger and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger N/A N/A $3.14 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Merger and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger N/A 24.66% 0.34% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trinity Merger and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.05%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Trinity Merger.

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Merger has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Trinity Merger

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

