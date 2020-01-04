Head to Head Contrast: Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) vs. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Booking has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booking and MakeMyTrip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $14.53 billion 5.95 $4.00 billion $92.59 22.31 MakeMyTrip $486.01 million 4.86 -$167.76 million ($1.61) -14.24

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Booking and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 16 11 1 2.46 MakeMyTrip 0 0 2 0 3.00

Booking presently has a consensus target price of $2,108.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.09%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.65%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Booking.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58% MakeMyTrip -29.59% -11.20% -9.51%

Summary

Booking beats MakeMyTrip on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing. It allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, makemytrip.ae, makemytrip.com.sg, us.makemytrip.com, and redbus.in; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, including call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2018, the company had 14 company-owned travel stores and 30 approximately franchisee-owned travel stores. MakeMyTrip Limited serves leisure travelers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

