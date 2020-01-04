Head to Head Contrast: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) vs. CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southside Bancshares pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years and CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 26.61% 9.79% 1.20% CVB Financial 38.37% 10.45% 1.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and CVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $269.94 million 4.62 $74.14 million $2.11 17.48 CVB Financial $405.34 million 7.43 $152.00 million $1.24 17.34

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. CVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southside Bancshares and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Southside Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 59 branches and 40 motor bank facilities located in and around Arlington, Austin, Bullard, Chandler, Cleburne, Cleveland, Diboll, Euless, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Granbury, Grapevine, Gresham, Gun Barrel City, Hawkins, Hemphill, Irving, Jacksonville, Jasper, Lindale, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Pineland, San Augustine, Splendora, Tyler, Watauga, Weatherford, and Whitehouse; and a network of 83 automated teller machines, as well as wealth management and trust services, and/or loan production or other financial services offices. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

