HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

HNNMY opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Equities analysts predict that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

