Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,522,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 179,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,257 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.