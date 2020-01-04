HeroNode (HER) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,607.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $59,441.00 and approximately $1,607.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Token Store and IDEX.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, Bilaxy, Bibox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

