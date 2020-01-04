Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, FIX started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 753,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,650. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $904.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 12,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $273,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,834 shares of company stock worth $4,596,575. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

