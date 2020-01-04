Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $190.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Honeywell has outperformed the industry. The company believes that strength in its defense, warehouse automation, process solutions and building technologies businesses as well as solid demand for its commercial fire products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volume, increased productivity and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. The company is committed toward rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payouts and share buybacks. However, the stock looks overvalued compared with the industry. Given Honeywell’s extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to certain political, economic & geopolitical issues. It is experiencing softness in its productivity products business. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.25.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.62. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $132.05 and a 1 year high of $183.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $647,297,000 after buying an additional 389,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,445,005,000 after buying an additional 345,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

