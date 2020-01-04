Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.25.

HON traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $178.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.62. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $132.05 and a 12-month high of $183.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

