Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $65.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hub Group traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 40793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after buying an additional 195,468 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 748,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

