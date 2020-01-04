Hyper Speed Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,609.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $151,570.00 and approximately $13,609.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Speed Network token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and MXC. Over the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.01433440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,977,866 tokens. Hyper Speed Network’s official website is www.hsn.link. Hyper Speed Network’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019.

Hyper Speed Network Token Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

