ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS IWSY opened at $0.33 on Friday. ImageWare Systems has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

