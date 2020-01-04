Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $74.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY traded down $8.07 on Friday, reaching $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44. Incyte has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 250,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,235,000 after acquiring an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.