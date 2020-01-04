Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.79.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY stock traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. 5,499,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44. Incyte has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte by 76.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 3,415.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,914 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.