Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price Down 9.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock to $80.00. The company traded as low as $75.16 and last traded at $77.90, 5,529,257 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,611,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.97.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.79.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

