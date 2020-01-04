Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVA. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 110.18, a current ratio of 110.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.51. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 141.80% and a return on equity of 168.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 53.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 146,722 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $953,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 37.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

