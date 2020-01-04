Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 7.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 1,204,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,088,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

INO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $330.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.