Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys 893 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss acquired 893 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05).

Toby Strauss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Toby Strauss acquired 979 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 306 ($4.03) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target (up previously from GBX 200 ($2.63)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 287.70 ($3.78).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

