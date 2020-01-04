Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.96

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.96 and traded as high as $71.19. Insight Enterprises shares last traded at $71.12, with a volume of 121,888 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $163,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

