Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

NYSE:IBP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 275,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $76.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,559.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,366,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.