International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE IP traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $44.72. 2,835,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,556. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Paper by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 958.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in International Paper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after purchasing an additional 476,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

