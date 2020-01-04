Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.05

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 213530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.