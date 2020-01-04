Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0021 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSEARCA FXA opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $72.93.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

