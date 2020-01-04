Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr alerts:

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.