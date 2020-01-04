Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.13

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.13 and last traded at $128.12, with a volume of 2245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

