Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.83

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 124400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.