Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

IRET has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.