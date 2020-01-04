Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

IONS stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $646,100.00. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 307,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,161 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

