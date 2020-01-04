IOOF (ASX:IFL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.89

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $7.82. IOOF shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 513,547 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.27.

In related news, insider Renato Mota 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th.

IOOF Company Profile (ASX:IFL)

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

