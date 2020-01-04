iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.58

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.58 and last traded at $69.57, with a volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 432.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

