iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.11

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 263447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0973 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 876.8% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $249,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

