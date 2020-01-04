iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.60

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 1123822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.