iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.17

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.17 and last traded at $121.17, with a volume of 1318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

