iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.87

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.87 and last traded at $160.75, with a volume of 265152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.78.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after acquiring an additional 918,941 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,429,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,438,000 after acquiring an additional 363,703 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 258.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,270,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.