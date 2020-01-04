iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.00

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and traded as low as $43.99. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF shares last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 1,719,216 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0551 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 353,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

