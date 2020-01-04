Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.