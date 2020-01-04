Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Jabil has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $394,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,474 shares of company stock worth $13,497,227 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,954,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,604,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,562,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after buying an additional 799,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,460,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,800 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

