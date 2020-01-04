Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) versus Empresas ICA SAB de CV (NYSE:ICAYY) Financial Review

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) and Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jacobs Engineering and Empresas ICA SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacobs Engineering 6.66% 11.42% 5.42% Empresas ICA SAB de CV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Jacobs Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Jacobs Engineering has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresas ICA SAB de CV has a beta of -2.17, suggesting that its share price is 317% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jacobs Engineering and Empresas ICA SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacobs Engineering 0 0 1 0 3.00 Empresas ICA SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Jacobs Engineering’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jacobs Engineering is more favorable than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jacobs Engineering and Empresas ICA SAB de CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacobs Engineering $12.74 billion 0.95 $847.98 million $5.05 18.00 Empresas ICA SAB de CV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jacobs Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering beats Empresas ICA SAB de CV on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Empresas ICA SAB de CV Company Profile

Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in construction and related activities for the public and private sectors. The company operates through five segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate and Other. The Civil Construction segment focuses on the construction of infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, transportation facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals, airports, hospitals, and athletic complexes in Mexico, as well as in other parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the United States. This segment is also involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of multi-storied urban buildings comprising office buildings, multiple-dwelling housing developments, and shopping centers. The Industrial Construction segment focuses on the engineering, procurement, construction, design, and commissioning of manufacturing facilities, such as power plants, chemical plants, petrochemical plants, fertilizer plants, pharmaceutical plants, steel mills, paper mills, drilling platforms, and automobile and cement factories. The Airports segment operates 13 airports in the Central North region of Mexico pursuant to concessions granted by the Mexican government, including the Monterrey airport. The Concessions segment focuses on the construction, development, maintenance, and operation of long-term concessions of toll roads, tunnels, social infrastructure, and water projects for Mexican state and municipal governments, and the governments of foreign countries. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in real estate operations, including its affordable entry-level housing operations. Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1947 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

