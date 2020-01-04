Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tesco PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Tesco has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

