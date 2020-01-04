JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 1,319,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $994.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.01. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

