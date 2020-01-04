Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:JMEI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 423,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,047. Jumei International has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Jumei International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jumei International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jumei International in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

