Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

KAI has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $108.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,007,709.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,597.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,054 shares of company stock worth $7,988,952 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $84,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.