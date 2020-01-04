Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KDMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $581.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 736.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

