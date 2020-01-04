Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $762.60

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 762.60 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 762.60 ($10.03), with a volume of 8942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742 ($9.76).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 657.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 565. The company has a market cap of $906.52 million and a P/E ratio of 46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Richard McCann sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total value of £8,700,000 ($11,444,356.75).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

