KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.45

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 9611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

