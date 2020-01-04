Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.88. 1,124,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

