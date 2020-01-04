Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of KRA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Kraton has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.49 million. Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

